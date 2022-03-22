Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend and District branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Pepsi

Pepsi (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier crossbreed

Colour - Tan and White

Pepsi is described as a dog who is "full of fun and mischief" and who is looking for new adventures.

She is curious and inquisitive, but can be a bit nervous about meeting new people and will take some time to get used to a new home environment.

It's likely that she will need all basic training from scratch, like toilet training. She is slowly getting used to wearing a lead but will take some time till she is happy and relaxed going out for walks.

If you would like to adopt Pepsi, you can view her full profile here.

Salt and Pepper

Salt and Pepper (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Schnauzer (Miniature)

Colour - Grey

Salt and Pepper are a couple who would like to find their forever home together

They have yet to experience much of the real world and are a bit shy and nervous at the moment, so will need to have a bit of time to get used to a home environment.

It could be possible for them to share a home with a resident dog, but not with a cat.

If you would like to adopt Salt and Pepper, you can view their full profile here.

Jefferson

Jefferson (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Nine years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Brown

Jefferson is a cat who was brought in as a stray, so not a whole lot is known about his background except that he is blind.

He is a pet that really loves a bit of a fuss, and will let you rub his belly occasionally.

As Jefferson is blind he is looking for an indoor only home so he can stay in the warm and be safe.

If you would like to adopt Jefferson, you can view his full profile here.

Fluffy

Fluffy (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Domestic Semi Longhair

Colour - Black

Fluffy is a cat who is a little shy but can be quite friendly after a slow approach.

He can be very affectionate after getting used to a new environment and would be suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.

If you would like to adopt Fluffy, you can view his full profile here.