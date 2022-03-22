A DISTRESSED deer had to be cut free by firefighters after becoming trapped in a town centre fence.

Crew members from Clacton Fire Station were called to Station Road, in Clacton, at about 10.15am on Monday.

Upon arrival it was established a deer was caught-up in a railing and was helplessly struggling to wriggle out of its clutches.

After cutting away at the fencing, the firefighters managed to rescue the unharmed animal by 10:32am, after which it “trotted off happily.”