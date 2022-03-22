VOLUNTEERS are being urged to support a children's hospice's fast-growing ecommerce operation in Clacton.
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has 44 bricks and mortar shops across the region, including one in North Road, Clacton.
But the charity would love to hear from anyone interested in helping in the store there, by going through donations, spotting sellable items and listing them on eBay and Amazon.
The role would involve taking pictures of items and sending them to EACH’s ecommerce base in Thetford.
Clacton shop manager Nigel Entwistle said: “Selling goods online has become a big and fast-growing income stream for EACH.
“We’d love some extra help and, ideally, would like to find two dedicated eBay volunteers and another two to help on the Amazon front.
“It’s about spotting the potential of particular items and maximising sales, to help our charity continue its work caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across North Essex, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.”
The charity recently celebrated a week of record-breaking eBay success, selling goods worth £12,281.
EACH also has two shops in Colchester, one in Dovercourt and one in Halstead.
Anyone interested in helping can email Nigel via nigel.entwistle@each.org.uk or by calling 01255 446999.
