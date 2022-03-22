A FORMER president of Clacton Inner Wheel, Sheila Norman, has died suddenly at the age of 75.
She had lived in the same house in Kirby-le-Soken for 50 years and their two children, Mary and Ian, were brought up there.
She joined Clacton Inner Wheel, the women’s support organisation for Rotary, and was president on two occasions 2004/5 and 2013/14.
She was also a great help to her husband Derrick when he was president in Clacton Rotary’s 75th anniversary year in 2003/4.
Over the years she regularly attended Inner Wheel and Rotary national conferences.
Whilst on a family holiday in Rhodes in 1986 the couple developed a strong Christian faith and were baptised at Kirby Evangelical Church, and four years later moved to the Frinton Free Church where she became deeply involved in the Jelly Tots nursery group.
In 1996 she booked her first cruise which was to become her passion to travel the world.
It was after one of the early cruises in 2011 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and she became an active member of a cancer support group at the Free Church In later years she joined Frinton WI, Frinton Probus Club and the local flower club.
