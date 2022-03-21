The family of much-loved mum have paid tribute to her following the conclusion of a court case.

Michelle Cooper, 40, suffered fatal head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, in the early hours of April 23.

The fitness fanatic, who worked as a gym instructor, was left unconscious following the attack and was pronounced dead at Colchester Hospital two days later.

Bobby Nethercott was convicted today (Monday March 21) following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jury also found him guilty of two counts of ABH resulting from the same incident.

Nethercott’s co-defendants in the manslaughter trial, Jordan Stanley and Charlie Whittaker, were found not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of two other assaults.

A woman, Demi Cole, was also found guilty of ABH in connection with the incident.

Speaking following the conclusion of the case Tess Cooper, Michelle's mum, said: "We will always remember Michelle as the happy, energetic and optimistic girl she was. Someone who would light up a room and fill it with energy.

"Before her tragic death, Michelle had so much to look forward to. She enjoyed working at the local pub and teaching exercise classes: a fitness fanatic who loved sharing her passion for exercise with others.

"Michelle was a big part of the local community and her death has been far reaching. She was loved and is missed by so many.

"But most heart-breaking of all, Michelle has left behind her three beloved children, never seeing them grow up. And she’s been deprived of being a grandmother, something she would’ve loved.

Michelle Cooper has been remembered by her family

"She was the most caring and generous person. If you ever needed anything, she was always there for you. She spread so much joy.

"But our family has been left feeling empty, our lives are never going to be the same again.

"She was literally the rock in our family and everything has changed.

"Now that the trial into Michelle’s death has come to an end, our family can begin to grieve and start the almost impossible task of rebuilding our lives.

"Having to sit in court and hear the details of what happened to Michelle, causing her death that night, have been horrific and will live with us forever.

"It is something we think about every single day.

"We would like to thank Essex Police for their efforts in this investigation.

Michelle Cooper's family described her as "the most caring and generous person"

"DCI Louise Metcalfe and her team have been really good to us and we recognise all their hard work. We are grateful to our Family Liaison Officer, DC Simon Laurie, who has assisted and supported us through every step of the investigation and trial.

"The staff at Colchester Hospital were so good to us and tried their best to save Michelle.

"We want to thank those who helped Michelle on the night she died: they gave us the opportunity to say goodbye."