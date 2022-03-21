A Jaywick man has been convicted of the manslaughter of mum Michelle Cooper.

Bobby Nethercott was convicted today (Monday March 21) following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jury also found him guilty of two counts of ABH resulting from the same incident.

Nethercott’s co-defendants in the manslaughter trial, Jordan Stanley and Charlie Whittaker, were found not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of two other assaults.

A woman, Demi Cole, was also found guilty of ABH in connection with the incident.

Michelle was part of a group containing Nethercott which had gone for drinks at The Never Say Die Public House in Broadway, Jaywick, on Friday 23 April, 2021.

After the group left, they made their way to a house in Beach Way.

What started as a play fight inside the address, saw Whittaker, Stanley and Nethercott punch and kick one of the guests. When it spilled out into the street, Cole joined the others in attacking the man.

The same three men then attacked a teenage guest, assaulting him in the street. A woman who went to his aid was punched to the face by Nethercott.

As the group made its way further down Beach Way, Michelle was set upon by Nethercott, raining blows that caused her to fall to the ground. He continued to kick her whilst she lay defenceless on the ground.

A woman who went to Michelle’s aid was also attacked by three of the defendants.

An ambulance treated Michelle at the scene for a serious head injury after she lost consciousness, before taking her to hospital.

When officers arrived at Beach Way, they arrested Stanley and Cole on suspicion of attempted murder and they were released on bail. Nethercott, also arrested at the scene, remained in custody.

The jury heard how Michelle’s condition rapidly deteriorated, and she was placed into an induced coma upon arrival at the hospital.

Michelle, from Clacton, never regained consciousness and, sadly, died of her injuries in hospital on Sunday April 25.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, E6, and 20-year-old Demi Cole, of Beach Way, Jaywick, were all later charged with her murder, as was 23-year-old Charlie Whittaker, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, who was arrested in Kent in June.

They all denied the offences.

During the three-month trial, which started in December, new charges of manslaughter were laid for Nethercott, Stanley and Whittaker on the judge’s direction meaning all four were not guilty of murder.

Today the jury found Bobby Nethercott guilty of manslaughter and two counts of ABH resulting from the same incident.

Jordan Stanley and Charlie Whitaker were found not guilty of manslaughter.

Nethercott, Stanley and Whittaker remain in custody and will be sentenced with Cole on Tuesday April 5 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, Rayleigh Major Crime Team, said: “I know today’s verdict is little consolation for the loss of a beloved mother, daughter, aunt and friend, and nothing can bring Michelle back. More than anything today, our thoughts are with Michelle’s family.

“I would also like to pay tribute to my team who have worked tirelessly on this investigation over the last nine months in order to bring the four defendants to court.”