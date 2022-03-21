MEMBERS of three girl guiding troupes donned their wellington boots to help plant new trees.
The group planted the trees at St Osyth Priory Estate on Saturday, March 5, and the new woodland at the historic estate surrounds a collection of new homes being constructed by developer City & Country.
Led by Faye Barson, a member of the St Osyth Priory Estate team, 15 girls aged 7-13 from Kirby Brownies, Thorpe Guides and Frinton Guides, along with their families, volunteered to plant 15 trees along the private circular walk at St Osyth Priory.
Faye said: “St Osyth Priory is a beautiful, rural estate home to a great variety of flora and fauna.
“As part of our landscaping plans, we’ll be planting 6,400 new trees, so it was our pleasure to have so many extra pairs of hands help us with this latest tree planting effort.”
Lisa Staras, Tendring Guides commissioner, added: “It was a great opportunity for some of the girls and leaders to get involved with the woodland project, planting trees at St Osyth's Priory Estate.
“It is important for the girl's mindfulness to be outside and especially learn about the process of planting trees, during the Queen's Green Canopy project. It will definitely be something for everyone involved to remember.”
