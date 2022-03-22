MARKET stall holders are calling for reassurance over fears they will be priced out of pitching up on their current site once a new development is completed.

The Jaywick All Year Round Car Boot has been a community hub between Brooklands and Lotus Way for more than 30 years.

Three times every week as many as 25 traders, some of which are in their 80s, can be seen selling goods to residents and earning a little bit of extra money.

In addition to the financial benefits, the event also helps build camaraderie and gives some of the villagers the chance to socialise.

Many of the stall holders, however, fear they will soon be turfed out by a £4.4million undercover market which Tendring Council plans to build on their site.

They have been told they may be able to utilise an empty builders’ yard for seven weeks once work commences but after that they are none the wiser.

Robert Dowie, 66, who runs the car boot and sells everything from watches to batteries, says stall holders were not consulted and remain in the dark.

He said: “There has been little feedback and no thought yet again has gone into what is going to happen to the existing traders.

“It is all good saying you are creating jobs but what about the 25 people you might be making redundant? It just seems like it is us and them.

“Most do not do it for the money, but at the moment the rent is very low and it is affordable for those on the bread line who need to boost their money up a bit.

“We are told there will be ten pitches but what if they price us out and what about the rest? But there is no guarantee we will get any of the slots.”

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic growth, said the new covered market and workspace would be a huge boost to the local community.

“This project has been designed with to ensure it provides camaraderie and socialisation for local residents,” she added.

“We are currently working with developers to look at setting the rates for the new pitches, but these will be affordable.

“We've also provided an alternative site for the current traders for part of the project build time.”

Dan Casey, Tendring councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, added: "The new market is a wonderful idea, but I am in support of the market stall holders.

"We need to give them, the traditional car-booters who have been there a long time, a permanent site."