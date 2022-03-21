A HOSPITAL trust is caring for almost 100 coronavirus patients as cases continue to soar, the latest figures reveal.
East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 92 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last week, when the most recent statistics were published.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am last Tuesday was up from 78 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at ESNEFT hospitals, which include in Colchester, Clacton, Harwich and Ipswich, occupied by people who tested positive for Covid remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.
Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of last Tuesday, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds including eight at hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by nine per cent in the past four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27 per cent.
The figures also show 95 new Covid patients were admitted to ESNEFT hospitals in the week to March 13. This was up from 81 in the previous seven days.
