A SINGER is set to appear on an ITV show to showcase his vocal and performing skills.
Jared Richter, 31, of Holland-on-Sea is a karaoke host known professionally as Maximo.
He will appear on ITV’s Starstruck and spoke about the process of landing a spot on the show.
Jared said: “I was sent an application by my singing teacher in December 2020, I had to do the audition process in my living room because of Covid.
“I sang over Zoom and three months went by, I was invited via email to a workshop in London and that’s where it all started kicking off.”
At the workshop, Jared was led by a vocal coach through professional warm up techniques and was given the run down of his role if he reached TV.
When he found out he got the part, Jared was ecstatic and overwhelmed at the same time.
He added: “It took a while to wrap my head around it, over 20,000 people put in applications for this show, it took ages for me to take it in.
“Speaking to Olly and the judges was awesome, to get feedback from someone like Adam Lambert was great, they were all really nice and welcoming.”
Catch Jared on ITV’s Starstruck on Saturday, March 26, at 8.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here