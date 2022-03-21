A MAN has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a mother-of-three from Jaywick.

Michelle Cooper, 40, suffered fatal head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, in the early hours of April 23 last year.

The fitness fanatic, who worked as a gym instructor in Sudbury, was left unconscious following the attack and was pronounced dead at Colchester Hospital two days later.

Essex Police had launched a murder investigation into her death and assaults on four others, including a 16-year-old boy, Michelle’s daughter Elise Cooper, niece Louise Cooper and Ben Kelly.

Scene - Beach Way, Jaywick

The trial heard a play fight between Michelle’s niece Kelly Cooper and Mr Kelly at a leaving party at the house of defendant Demi Cole sparked an assault on Mr Kelly.

It was alleged by the defence that later on an argument started at the party after cocaine was used in a child’s bedroom by some partygoers.

It led to a 16-year-old boy being chased from the property and a “melee” in Beach Way, following which Michelle Cooper suffered a fatal head injury.

But a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court was later directed to clear four defendants of murder with Bobby Nethercott, 32, of Park Square East, Jaywick, Charlie Whittaker, 24, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, and Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, instead facing a charge manslaughter.

Demi Cole, 21, of Beach Way, Jaywick, faced a charge of actual bodily harm, while she admitted assaulting Elise Cooper.

Nethercott had told the trial he had pushed Mrs Cooper, but said he was "deeply sorry for what has happened to the lady in question".

Victim - Michelle Cooper

Nethercott was today found guilty of manslaughter.

He was also found guilty of two other charges of actual bodily harm and cleared of two other assault charges.

Stanley was cleared of a charge of manslaughter, but was found guilty of two charges actual bodily harm.

Whittaker was cleared of manslaughter and one charge of actual bodily harm, but found guilty of a separate charge of assault.

Demi Cole was cleared of one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nethercott, Stanley and Whittaker were remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing on April 5.