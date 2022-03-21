A PASSIONATE animal lover has thanked friends and family for their support in the lead up to his fundraising event.
Nathan Turner, 34, of Great Oakley is a domiciliary support worker who will walk 20 miles from Walton to Point Clear on Thursday, April 7, to raise funds for pets left behind in Ukraine.
He will be raising money for Humane Society International.
Nathan said: “We see all the terrible things happening in Ukraine and my heart goes out to the poor people, but you also see the animals left behind in the street.
“This isn’t their fight and it’s not their fault so I was inspired to do this walk as animals, especially dogs, have helped me out through difficult times.”
Nathan got his first dog, a dachshund, when he was 13 and instantly gained a new best friend.
He added: “I’ve always loved dachshund’s and dogs in general, they always provide a bit of companionship when you get home from a long day at work and brighten up your day.”
To train, Nathan is walking and exercising everyday and says it has helped him lose weight as well as prepare for the big day.
He said: “I did a 40 mile sponsored walk when my friend died of cancer five years ago, I walked 30 miles in a day and the remaining 10 another day.
“With that experience and the support I’ve received from my workplace, friends and family, I should be able to get it done.”
To donate visit bit.ly/3KZe1J3.
