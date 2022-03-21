VISITORS heading to Harwich for the sparkling Illuminate Festival are being encouraged to extend their stay in the historic town.

Illuminate Festival, being held on Harwich Quay from 6pm on Friday will see street entertainment and projections, a spectacular aerial display from the Firebirds and torch-lit procession lead by the incredible Spark! drummers.

Festivities continue on until 9.30pm.

People are being encouraged to make a weekend of their trip, staying in one of the several quality hotels in and around the town.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which is staging Illuminate Festival, encouraged people to plan their visit in advance.

“There is so much history in Harwich, and so much to see and do as a result, I’d really recommend people make a weekend of it,” Mr Porter said.

“Why not enjoy Illuminate Festival then stay in a hotel, try some of the fabulous eateries and explore the various trails, museums and other places to go over the Saturday and Sunday?

“There is plenty to see and enjoy at the Festival, while food and drink can be found either at one of the vendors within the event area or in the numerous local businesses in Historic Harwich.”

Local residents are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event.

Those coming from further afield can take a train service to Harwich Town, and then enjoy a ten-minute walk to the festival, or take a bus service from Colchester or Clacton.

Visitors planning on driving to the festival can use the event car park at Harwich Green – accessed from Harbour Crescent – which opens from 5pm, or one of the nearby public car parks.

“Illuminate Festival is such a spectacular experience you really don’t want to miss out," Mr Porter added.

"But we all know that to get the most from your trip it’s useful to work out beforehand how you’re getting there and where you’re staying."

The last Harwich Illuminate Festival was held in 2019 and saw an estimated 6,000 visitors descend on the town across two days of activities.

To find out more about travelling to, staying in and eating out around Harwich visit historicharwich.co.uk.