A PROPOSAL has been set out to introduce an elite professional cycling event later this Spring.

Tendring Council is considering plans to host a round of the Tour Series in Clacton within the town centre in May.

The Tour Series is an evening event which sees pro cycling teams take on a criterium which is racing on closed circuit laps around town and city centres.

Alex Porter, Tendring Councillor responsible for Leisure and Tourism, said he would be recommending the event to his colleagues for approval.

He said: “Tendring District Council has a long history of hosting elite cycle events, and the Tour Series is fantastic for both spectators and local businesses.

“The compact format means spectators can see the action unfold before them each lap, across both the women’s and men’s races, while town centre businesses will benefit from crowds well into the evening.”

There is both a men’s and women’s event, with fun for all the family during the day building up to the racing action.

A recommendation to host the Tour Series, and put £80,000 towards staging the event, will go before Cabinet on Friday, March 25, as part of the Corporate Investment Panel work.

If approved by Cabinet the council will write to town centre businesses with further information on how they can get involved in the event.

Tendring Council has previously hosted elite cycle event stages, including three stages of the Women’s Tour including the inaugural tour and the Tour of Britain.