A COUPLE have been left homeless after a raging fire ripped through the dining room of their seafront bungalow while they were out.
Essex Fire Service crews from stations in Clacton and Weeley were called to Riley Avenue, in Jaywick, at 3.44pm on Sunday.
The trio of teams rushed to the scene after neighbours heard a blaring smoke alarm coming from a nearby property, which was empty at the time.
After extinguishing the inferno, since recorded as accidental, the occupants were rendered homeless due to extensive damage in the bungalow’s dining room.
Nick Singleton, station manager, said: “Crews did a really good job preventing the fire from spreading further but, unfortunately, a couple have been made homeless
“But thanks to the fact they had a working smoke alarm, the neighbours heard and we could get there and stop the fire from spreading to other properties.”
