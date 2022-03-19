THREE men arrested in connection with a series of raids where drugs and firearms were found are to appear at court.
Detectives from Essex Police’s serious crime directorate carried out a series of dawn raids yesterday across Clacton and Basildon.
Three men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.
David Glover, 34, of Hollands Walk, Basildon, has been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.
Read more: Take a look inside Colchester's newest shop (it opened today!)
He was also charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
Jason Fuller, 50, of The Esplanade, Frinton, has been charged with possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possession of a firearm.
Andre Vella, 28, of High Road, Wormley, Broxbourne, has been charged with conspiracy to possess firearms.
Two other men – aged 45 and 30 – who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, have now been released under investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here