AIRLINE giant easyJet has announced Faro, Portugal as its latest sun-kissed destination holiday-makers can jet-off to from Southend Airport.
The budget airline is making its eagerly anticipated return to Southend Airport this year and is providing flights to and from Malaga and Majorca between May and October as part of its summer schedule.
It will be the first time the airline has provided services from Southend for almost two years.
It has now announced package holidays will be available from Southend to Faro from £245 per person, with easyJet holidays.
Seats are also now available to book today with fare prices starting from £22.99.
Faro joins Malaga in Spain and Palma in Majorca on easyJet’s London Southend summer network, and means easyJet now offers three classic summer-sun favourites for customers in the region.
Faro is the gateway to the Algarve which boasts soaring cliffs, sea caves, golden beaches, scalloped bays and sandy island,s while Faro itself is a culturally rich city featuring a number of tourist attractions.
Chief executive of Southend Airport, Glyn Jones said: “The addition of Faro, an absolute summer sun favourite, extending easyJet’s list of destinations from London Southend Airport is fantastic news.
“Portugal, specifically Faro and the stunning coastline of the Algarve, was second only to our Spanish destinations such as Malaga and Palma as a most wanted destination’in a recent survey of people living in London and the east of England.
“We look forward to welcoming passengers traveling to such hugely popular destinations this summer through our award winning and easy airport”.
