TRIBUTES have been paid to a “loving husband and father” who died following a crash on the A120 near Harwich.

David Edmunds, 82, of Wrabness, died following a collision between his Volvo V40 and a blue Transit van at the junction with Primrose Lane on February 14 shortly before 1.50pm.

Emergency services attended the crash but despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Edmunds died at the scene.

Mr Edmunds was named as the victim by Essex Police on Friday.

The Edmunds family paid tribute to David as a "loving husband" of 40 years to Jenny, and father of their three children – Hannah, Rebecca and John.

Mr Edmunds was also a "beloved grandfather" and leaves behind five "beautiful" grandchildren.

Jenny described her husband as a “highly regarded antiquarian bookseller” devoting his passion to his lifetime career, something he never tired of.

Mr Edmunds lived most of his life around the Wrabness and Colchester areas.

He was an enthusiastic gardener, chess player and more recently, loved playing croquet at Mistley.

“We love you David, Dad, Grandad, and will always miss you,” his family said.

Essex Police has again appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to renew their appeal to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles prior to the collision.

"Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact our Serious Collision Unit."

Healthcare worker Nicola Frost, 40, also died following a separate collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A120 near Ramsey in December.

Road safety campaigner Mike Cole, who is the former chairman of the Colchester and District Driving Instructors’ Association, has called for more safety measures at the junction.

He wrote to Highways England in 2019 to highlight issues at the junction, which is set at a 90 degree angle to the A120.

Witnesses are asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk, by using the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm or to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 591 of February 14.