Five people have been arrested and firearms seized following a series of police raids in Essex.
Detectives from Essex Police’s Serious Crime Directorate were in charge of the operation, which took place in the early hours of this morning in both Basildon and Clacton.
During their searches of properties, they seized 17 handguns and ammunition.
Five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply illegal firearms and possession of firearms.
The five men – aged 50, 28, 45, 34 and 30 - remain in custody where detectives are continuing to question them.
