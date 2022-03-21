ATHLETES bursting with bulging muscles and nothing but sheer determination travelled from all over Essex to compete at an event in a seaside town.

The Clacton Strongman competition took place on Christmas Tree Island in Clacton’s town centre and saw a total of 19 fitness fanatics take part.

During the interesting competition, the heavy lifters went head-to-head in a series of challenges, including a car deadlift, a log press, and a farmers carry.

They also tried their hand at the yoke, a metal frame which holds weights, and took part in the loading race, which is designed to push the strongmen to their limits.

Each activity was overseen and refereed by Terry Hollands and Rob Frampton, who both competed in the prestigious World's Strongest Man competition.

The event was run by Rebel Strength, a strongman equipment manufacturer that supplies equipment to grassroots and national competitions.

The vehicles for one of the event’s most popular attractions, the car deadlift, were lent to the cause by D Salmon Cars, in Colchester, which also has a branch in Weeley.

It was organised by the Clacton Town Partnership, Tendring Council, and Jamie Gemmel, 32, from Clacton, who has competed in strongman events for four years.

Speaking about how the competition played out, he said: “The day was fantastic, the athletes really enjoyed it and everyone had a great time.

“The audience was great, cheering everyone on and really getting behind people and we had a lot of people watching all day which was great for the atmosphere.

“I have been in the sport for nearly five years now and I wanted to help grow it by bringing a competition here.

“So, from using connections I have at the Clacton Town Partnership and the team at Rebel Strength I was able to make it happen.

Jamie, a dedicated gym-goer, took part in the Clacton Strongman competition himself, just missing out on third place after smashing out all five disciplines.

After a successful inauguration, he has now vowed to ensure the high energy event returns in 2023.

“We also fully intend to come back next year with it and make it even bigger and better.”