THE manager of a seafront hotel which has just starred in a popular television programme has said the experience was an “enlightening roller-coaster”.

The Royal Hotel, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, appeared in the most recent episodes of Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Representing the establishment was general manager Vicki Hart and events manager Kara Cross, who took part in filming over a two-week period.

During that time, they visited bed and breakfasts in Derby, Norfolk, and Loughborough, before playing host back in Tendring.

At the end of each episode, they had to rate certain aspects of their experience before paying only what they deemed to be an acceptable amount for their stay.

Vicki, who is just 22-years-old, first started at The Royal Hotel four years ago as an apprentice but has quickly worked her way up.

Speaking about taking part in Four in a Bed she said: “It was the most enlightening roller-coaster of emotions that I've ever experienced but I enjoyed every second of it.

“I was surprised at how much detail went into each scene and how it all comes together with the editing.

“It went great to represent our business and the whole of Clacton publicly and we have been humbled by the whole experience and the lovely feedback we've received.”

The Royal Hotel, which boasts everything from hot tubs to its own salon, featured in Thursday night’s episode and made for the guests’ final visit of the show.

Within the programme Vicki and Kara took their hospitality counterparts on a trip to Clacton Pier and also served breakfast in My Big Fat Greek Taverna.

Jason Smedley, who owns both complexes, was pleased with how his businesses came across on the small screen.

He said: “It has been crazy and we have even had fans of the show come for pictures, we have had loads of phone calls and the Clacton community has been lovely.

“I just want to say how proud we all are of how Vicki and Kara conducted themselves.

“Finally, a programme that portrays our town as the beautiful place we are – so, the real winner in the show is Clacton.”