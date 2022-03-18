TWO brothers have hit the big time as actors by starring in a film premiering in Clacton.

Christian and Jonah Lees, 26, grew up in Clacton and have been a part of several TV shows and films throughout their careers.

The twins were cast as Gene and James Flitcroft in the The Phantom of the Open movie that is premiering at Century Cinema.

Their mother Dani spoke about the film and their journeys on screen thus far.

She said: “It was filmed in full lockdown and they thought that would make things tougher but that wasn’t the case.

“The boys really enjoyed the audition process and they really got along with the director Craig Roberts who thought he wouldn’t find twins for the role.

“Because of the lockdown the staff was about a quarter of the number that would usually be involved in a film, but that made it more of a close family-like atmosphere.

“Craig made it very relaxing and Mark Rylands, Sally Hawkins and the rest of the cast were excellent.”

Christian and Jonah have wanted to act since they were children, Dani noticed they were more interested in playing characters than their Lego toys.

She added: “Their experience at Princes Youth Theatre was amazing, I know Melissa Wenn who runs the theatre.

“I think it’s a great way for kids to socialise and have a different group of friends from school.

“When the boys first started doing Mary Poppins and Les Misérables they were at Holland Park Primary School who were so understanding, I can’t thank them enough.”

The star actors were in the 2015 film Tale of Tales starring Salma Hayek and John C. Reilly that premiered at Cannes Film festival.

Those roles got them representation in the United States, Christian went on to portray rockstar Jerry Lee Lewis in the Sun Records TV series whilst Jonah played televangelist Jimmy Swaggart.

The two recently received their green cards allowing for permanent residency in the United States to pursue more roles.

To book tickets for The Phantom of the Open visit bit.ly/3NdUZAX.