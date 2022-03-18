Police have issued an appeal for information about a convicted murderer who is wanted on recall to prison.
David Collier, 56, is wanted by police after he had his licence revoked.
Collier, who has spent time behind bars for murder, is said to have links to Essex and the appeal by Devon and Cornwall Police has been shared by Essex Police.
Detectives say anyone who sees Collier, who also goes by the names Joshua Johnson or David Johnson, should ring 999 immediately.
They are urged not to approach him.
Could you help our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police?— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 18, 2022
They want to locate this man. https://t.co/vOEpOUhYM5
A force spokesman said: "Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest Collier.
"Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.
"The image is the most recent we have of him, so his appearance may have changed since it was taken.
"Anyone who sees Collier is asked not to approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference log 0367 of 10/03/2022."
Collier is also said to have links to London, Truro and Camborne.
