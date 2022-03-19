A TALENTED schoolgirl will dazzle in front of thousands of people when she hits the road and performs on some of the country’s biggest stages.

Fliss Markham-Lee, 14, attends the Colne Community School & College, in Brightlingsea, and is also part of the nationally revered West End Kids musical theatre troupe.

The arts group provides a unique programme of training for its budding entertainers, combining intensive weekend rehearsals with a busy performance schedule.

The company’s next tour will see its performers, including Year 10 student Fliss, wow audiences at the likes of the NEC in Birmingham and the Excel Centre, in London.

They will also showcase their abilities at the Wildlife Ball and The Kidney Research Gala, which are both being held at venues in the capital.

During the shows, star of the future and Wivenhoe girl Fliss will line-up alongside the casts of West End shows and some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Speaking about how she came to join West End Kids, she said: "My mum saw an advert on social media and asked me if I wanted to audition.

“Then I watched the troupe perform at The Big Feastival in August 2018 and knew that I wanted to join and work to become a member of the West End Kids troupe.

“When I found out I had been accepted as a full member of the West End Kids troupe I was over the moon and I didn't stop smiling for weeks.”

Previously the West End Kids troupe has performed at the likes of the Chelsea Flower Show, Camp Bestival, Latitude, and Hampton Court Palace.

Martin Williams, founder and artistic director, added: “We are delighted to have Fliss as a part of West End Kids – she’s a talented performer and an asset to our troupe.

“Our audition process is thorough - to be part of our troupe you not only have to be a strong singer and dancer, but you have to be prepared to work hard.

“We are very demanding, but we know that talented kids love to be pushed hard and so that is what we do.”

To find out more about West End Kids visit westendkids.co.uk.