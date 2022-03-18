A SEAFRONT hotel has starred in a popular television programme.
The Royal Hotel, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, has appeared in the most recent episodes of Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.
Representing the establishment was general manager Vicki Hart and events manager Kara Cross, who took part in filming over a two-week period.
During that time, they visited bed and breakfasts in Derby, Norfolk, and Loughborough, before playing host back in Tendring.
At the end of each episode, they had to rate certain aspects of their experience before paying only what they deemed to be an acceptable amount for their stay.
The Royal Hotel, which boasts everything from hot tubs to its own salon, featured in Thursday night’s episode and made for the guests’ final visit of the show.
Within the programme Vicki and Kara took their hospitality counterparts on a trip to Clacton Pier and also served breakfast in My Big Fat Greek Taverna.
The final episode will air on Channel 4 tonight at 5pm when the winners will be revealed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here