A PLAN has been approved in a widespread effort to deliver new housing across the county.
The Annual Delivery Plan for 2022/23 has been approved by Essex County Council for Essex Housing LLP.
The plan sets out Essex Housing LLP’s approach to delivering new housing across the county. Schemes are being brought forward in Colchester, Maldon, Tendring and other areas around Essex.
Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council Cabinet Member responsible for Economic Renewal, Infrastructure and Planning, said: “Essex Housing LLP’s Delivery Plan outlines the exciting projects which residents of Essex will benefit from over the next five years.
“This is a great example of Essex County Council taking an innovative approach to provide much-needed homes, shape great places for our residents to live and provide a return to the taxpayer.”
The current Essex Housing programme comprises 1,010 properties.
Of these, 48 per cent are housing for older people, people with disabilities or general needs affordable.
A total of 359 properties already have planning permission and a further 70 are currently awaiting determination.
Essex County Council established Essex Housing in 2016 to work with public sector partners to bring forward developments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here