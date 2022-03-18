TRAFFIC reportedly came to a standstill on a busy main road earlier following an accident involving several vehicles.
The A120 towards Colchester was partially blocked at Hare Green following a serious crash.
The incident occurred just after the A133 entry slip road.
An eyewitness has told the Gazette the incident has now been cleared and congestion is starting to ease.
More information as we get it.
A120 westbound at Hare Green - partially blocked by an accident involving several vehicles just after the A133 entry slip road pic.twitter.com/cJnKYM5Z5O— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 18, 2022
