CONCERNED residents are calling on a town council to ditch its contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Frinton and Walton Town Council switched to Gazprom for its electricity late last year.

It has since paid more than £1,655 to power the council house at Frinton’s Triangle Shopping Centre and more than £5,380 for the council-run Columbine Centre in Walton.

But following the invasion, councils across the country have said they will end their contact with the Gazprom in protest regardless of any financial penalties.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council on Thursday, Frinton Residents’ Association’s Alan Eldret said: “The payments have shown the council is now getting its electricity supplies for both the offices here and the Columbine Centre from Gazprom rather than EDF.

“Gazprom are the largest company in Russia by revenue and its major shareholder is the Russian state.

“Profits from our business are helping to fund Putin’s war machine that is wreaking havoc on Ukraine.

“I’d like to know how we ever chose to go with such a supplier in the first place, and what are we doing to cut our ties with this company as soon as possible?

“I don’t think just saying we have a contract will cut the ice with the caring residents of Frinton.”

The call comes after generous residents in the town delivered more than 33 tonnes of vital goods to suffering people in war-torn Ukraine after a collection was launched by Frinton Rotary Club.

Frinton town councillor Terry Allen said: “I’m sure we will look into changing [the supplier] and the clerk will have to get stuck into that, but we don’t want to help line their pockets anymore.

“Frinton, Walton and this area are completely against what Russia is doing and support the Ukrainians.”

It has been reported that council leaders are pressing the Communities Secretary to introduce urgent legislative changes to allow councils to end arrangements without legal repercussions.

The government has said it will set out further details for local authorities in due course.