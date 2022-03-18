A SCOUT hall in Clacton is being given an overhaul thanks to a generous group of young volunteers.

Students joined Ipswich-based charity Inspire to refurbish the 1st Clacton Scout HQ in Blenheim Road.

As part of the Prince’s Trust team programme with the charity, the youngsters are on a mission to to show how young people can do some good in the community.

The students are entering week 5 of a The 12-week youth programme works with young people aged 16 to 25 that are not in employment, education or training.

The group took part in a litter pick around Clacton, raised money for a the scout group with a sponsored walk and refurbished the hall.

They chose to help the 1st Clacton Scout Group as they thought there were limited facilities for young people of the area to hang out in a safe and secure environment.

Team member Ryan said: “The scout hut is great place for the local young people to learn and craft keys skills for their development.

"We wanted to thank them for what they do for young people by giving them a space they really like to be in.”

To fund the project, the students took part in a fundraising pier-to-pier walk from Clacton to Walton last month.

The money helped to purchase supplies and materials for the refurbishment and any extra will given to the group p to purchase equipment.

The project includes repainting the entire main hall and kitchen, making the space brighter and more inviting for users.

The team will also be clearing and sprucing up the garden to make a larger and more presentable area for activities

Megan, who is also taking part in the project, added: “As a team, we are thrilled to be volunteering hours into making a positive difference to the local community and improving the lives of people who use the scout hall.

"We hope that once newly refurbished, it will encourage local families to enjoy the facilities for years to come.”

To donate towards the project, go to facebook.com/clactonteamccc.