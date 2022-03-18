TWO free family fun weekends are being lined-up for frontline emergency services and the Armed Forces at Clacton Pier this summer.

The popular events will return for the first time since 2019 having been cancelled for the last two years due to Covid restrictions.

The weekends are a way of thanking the organisations for all they do for the community.

The emergency services event will be staged on June 18 and 19 while the one for the Armed Forces and veterans will take place on September 17 and 18.

Live music and children’s entertainment will also be laid on and there will be up to four free rides wristbands given out per family.

Pier director Billy Ball said: “It has been a very difficult few years for all those involved in these organisations, and this is an opportunity for us to give something back to those who do so much for us day in day out.”

In 2019 the pier gave out almost £20,000 worth of wristbands.

Those attending will need to show a staff ID card and work on the frontline for either the police, fire, ambulance, RNLI or coastguard. A Forces ID card will be required for the Armed Forces weekend.

The pier will remain open to all customers on the dates.