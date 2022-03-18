Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20.

A12

The only thing affecting the A12 on Friday is the Northbound Junction 19 link road from A138 having its 24-hour closure up until October 29.

Dartford Crossing

The West Tunnel on the northbound carriageway will be closed for survey works on Friday evening from 11pm to 6am.

M25

From Junction 25 to 26 on the M25 there will be lane closures and exit slip road closures from 10pm until 5am.

Additionally, along the same stretch of motorway the northeastern quadrant roundabout will also be shut for the same time period for improvement works.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Again there will be lane closures, northeastern quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures from Junction 25 to 26 on the M25 at the same time period as Friday.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Once again the lane closures, slip roads and northeastern quadrant roundabouts closure will last from 10pm to 5am on Sunday night to Monday morning.