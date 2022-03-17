RESTAURANT employees collected more than 108kg of litter in a massive effort to reduce flytipping in the area.
McDonald's staff in Weeley were joined by Weeley in Bloom, Dan Kingham, anti social behaviour officer from Tendring Council and a group of volunteers for a litter pick in Weeley on Tuesday, March 15.
McDonald's franchisee CGN Restaurants, owned by Frinton’s Craig Newnes, runs nine outlets, including Clacton town centre, Clacton’s Brook Retail Park and Weeley.
Matt Ladkin, Head of Safety, Security and Community at CGN restaurants said: “We were out for around an hour, this is a fantastic result for the community of Weeley.
“It really is down to our crew and anagers who volunteer their own time to help us.
“To be able to do this in partnership with Weeley in Bloom and Tendring Council is all a part of why we do this.”
The group were in ditches and collected rubbish from lorry mudguards to sandbags.
As of Tuesday, March 15, the group has collected a running total of 439.4kgs of litter in their efforts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here