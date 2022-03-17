Cast and huge crews teams are filming on Shoebury East Beach.

Jean Slater, played by actress Gillian Wright, Stacey Slater, actress Lacey Turner and Martin Fowler, played by James Bye have been on the seafront today.

Large crews teams and set ups were on and around the beach and Jean Slater dressed in a wedding dress was seen twice walking in the sea.

She was quickly followed by Stacey who collected and brought her out. The stars and cast have been filming in Southend all week.

They were spotted in Adventure Island yesterday, with Jean the Green Scream rollercoaster. Excited residents stopped to watch the filming on the beach and seafront.

