A GP practice in Clacton has more patients per doctor than almost anywhere else in the country.

East Lynne Medical Centre, in Wellesley Road, has a 39,558 patients per GP according to NHS Digital figures show.

It is one of the worst GP-patient ratios in England, though the surgery only had a GP for 21 per cent of the hours of one full-time role.

The surgery was branded as the worst in north Essex in 2017 for patient satisfaction, with just 20 per cent saying it was easy to get through on the phone to book an appointment, but it is rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission.

NHS Digital figures show 365,290 patients were registered at GP practices in the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group area at the end of January – along with the equivalent of 179 full-time GPs.

This means if the patients were equally spread, each GP would be dealing with an average of 2,041 patients – but the figures vary drastically across the 32 practices.

East Lynne Medical Centre still fared better than practices in Coventry and Warwickshire, which had 41,000 patients per GP.

East Lynn was followed by Clacton's Ranworth Surgery with 6,122 patients per GP and Winstree Medical Practice, Stanway, with 4,628.

Meanwhile, the north east Essex practices with the lowest number of patients per GP are West Mersea Surgery with 838, Colne Medical Centre with 1,135 and Ardleigh Surgery with 1,144.

The British Medical Association said large disparities in GP to patient ratios are "wholly unacceptable" and called on the Government to address the longstanding issues.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, BMA England GP committee deputy chairman, said: “The Government has failed to address the longstanding recruitment and retention issues in general practice and we now have a very unsustainable and unsafe situation where fewer GPs are being tasked with the responsibility of caring for significantly more patients."

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the The Royal College of GPs, said that along with the hiring of more GPs, plans are needed to keep experienced GPs in the workforce for longer.

But the Department of Health and Social Care said there was a record-breaking number of GPs starting training last year.

A spokeswoman added: “We have invested £520 million to improve access and expand GP capacity during the pandemic."

East Lynne Medical Centre had not responded at the time of going to press.