A GP practice has disputed it has one of the worst GP-patient ratios in the country.

NHS Digital figures show East Lynne Medical Centre, in Wellesley Road, Clacton, has a ratio of 39,558 patients per GP.

It would mean that it has one of the worst GP-patient ratios in England, although the official NHS figures list the surgery only had a GP for 21 per cent of the hours of one full-time role.

But surgery manager Edward Hartwell said he "disputed" the figures, stating it is closer to 3,600 patients per GP.

He said: "We have 8,400 patients and two full-time GPs, as well as three other GPs who each do a day.

"We have a good Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, which is very recent and we are a surgery that is led by advanced nurse practitioners with GP support."

The surgery had been branded as the worst in north Essex for patient satisfaction five years ago, but Mr Hartwell said new management has been put in place for a number of years.

"We have had new partners in post at the surgery since 2020 and have an ongoing improvement programme across the surgery, which is reflected in our own internal patient survey," he added.

"Our CQC report states that we are a well-led surgery."

NHS Digital figures show 365,290 patients were registered at GP practices in the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group area at the end of January – along with the equivalent of 179 full-time GPs.

This means if the patients were equally spread, each GP would be dealing with an average of 2,041 patients.

The figures show Clacton's Ranworth Surgery has a ratio of 6,122 patients per GP and Winstree Medical Practice, Stanway has 4,628.

Meanwhile, the north east Essex practices with the lowest number of patients per GP are West Mersea Surgery with 838, Colne Medical Centre in Brightlingsea with 1,135 and Ardleigh Surgery with 1,144.

The British Medical Association said large disparities in GP to patient ratios are “wholly unacceptable”.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, GP committee deputy chairman, said: “The Government has failed to address the longstanding recruitment and retention issues in general practice and we now have an unsustainable and unsafe situation where fewer GPs are being tasked with the responsibility of caring for significantly more patients.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said there was a record-breaking number of GPs starting training last year.

A spokeswoman added: “We have invested £520 million to improve access and expand GP capacity during the pandemic.”