The British Medical Association said large disparities in GP to patient ratios are “wholly unacceptable”.
NHS Digital figures show 365,290 patients were registered at GP practices in the NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group area at the end of January – along with the equivalent of 179 full-time GPs.
This means if the patients were equally spread, each GP would be dealing with an average of 2,041 patients.
The figures show Clacton's Ranworth Surgery has a ratio of 6,122 patients per GP and Winstree Medical Practice, Stanway has 4,628.
Meanwhile, the north east Essex practices with the lowest number of patients per GP are West Mersea Surgery with 838, Colne Medical Centre in Brightlingsea with 1,135 and Ardleigh Surgery with 1,144.
Dr Kieran Sharrock, GP committee deputy chairman, said: “The Government has failed to address the longstanding recruitment and retention issues in general practice and we now have an unsustainable and unsafe situation where fewer GPs are being tasked with the responsibility of caring for significantly more patients.”
The Department of Health and Social Care said there was a record-breaking number of GPs starting training last year.
A spokeswoman added: “We have invested £520 million to improve access and expand GP capacity during the pandemic.”
