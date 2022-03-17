A COMMUNITY interest company has been boosted by a cash injection of more than £6,000.
Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services based in Little Clacton has received £6,300 from the National Lottery Awards for All initiative.
The organisation works with young people, their parents, carers and LGBTQ+ individuals to understand the impact of self-harm and suicide ideation.
Jacqui Kershaw, co-director of Tendring Wellbeing and intervention Services said: “Improving the emotional and mental wellbeing of people in our community is at the heart of everything we do.
“We are so excited to be able to offer free training and support to those in our community.”
“With the help of this grant we hope to raise awareness and train mentors in Tendring.
“We have been fortunate to bring together a number of professionals from education, social care and counselling backgrounds.”
“We want our community to grow in confidence and understand how to have better mental health.”
Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services is a running training session on Tuesday, March 29.
For more information, email info@tendringwellbeingandi.co.uk
