A LANE is blocked on a major route due to an incident involving a lorry.

The A12 London-bound is seeing delays after a lorry’s fuel tank became ruptured.

The disruption is ongoing between Junction 26 at Stanway and Junction 25 at Marks Tey.

The inside lane has been blocked as a result of the incident.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Read more: Calls made to renovate deserted Colchester building to host Ukrainian refugees

More as we get it.