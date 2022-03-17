A LANE is blocked on a major route due to an incident involving a lorry.
The A12 London-bound is seeing delays after a lorry’s fuel tank became ruptured.
The disruption is ongoing between Junction 26 at Stanway and Junction 25 at Marks Tey.
The inside lane has been blocked as a result of the incident.
More as we get it.
