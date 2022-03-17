RESIDENTS have been left outraged by Frinton Summer Theatre's plans to put up a big tent on the town's hallowed greensward for five weeks during the summer holidays.

The popular theatre, based at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, is thought to be the longest-running summer repertory theatre in the UK.

It usually puts on seven plays in seven weeks throughout July and August and in recent years it has hosted a musical in a big tent on Frinton Greensward for a number of days.

After a break forced by the pandemic, the big tent is set to return to the greensward this summer with a special production.

But it is understood the organisers have applied for a licence to use the greensward for five weeks, which has enraged some residents and councillors who do not want the tranquil seafront spot to be commercialised.

Frinton councillor Terry Allen, speaking against the plans, said: "They're now asking for a marquee for up to 350 people from the first week in August to the first week in September - that's five weeks slap bang in the main holiday period.

"It will take up all the car parking spaces.

"After the first couple of days with local people seeing the show, it will be everyone from outside and will further exacerbate the parking problems we have.

"The residents who live along there know the summer is a nightmare with parking and noise - they look forward to that bit of tranquility in the evening when people go home.

"But that will go for the whole of the summer. Residents don't want it."

Resident Mick Carter, of Walton Road, said he feared the move would open the flood gates for other ventures to use the land.

He added: "The greensward is for the enjoyment of all residents and those holidaymakers who visit our town with their families to enjoy a day out at a traditional unspoilt town by the sea and not have to put up with commercial enterprises."

Frinton Summer Theatre had not responded at the time of going to print.