A MAN has been order to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after assaulting a police officer in Harwich.
Gary Stranaghan, 50 of Garland Road, Parkeston, admitted a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker when he appeared before magistrates on Friday, March 11.
Colchester Magistrates' Court heard Stranaghan assaulted a police constable while he was on duty in Harwich on February 28 last year.
Stranaghan was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.
He was also slapped with a community order to take part in a rehabilitation programme for up to 40 day and must also pay his victim £100 in compensation.
He must also pay costs of £145 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
