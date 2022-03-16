A LONG-DISTANCE walker passed through Essex’s coastline on his courageous walk around Britain.
Jim Morton, 61, of Penistone, Yorkshire is an ex-navy gunner who has racked up more than 5,000 miles of his amazing 7,500-plus mile trek to raise £50,000 for the Gurkha Welfare Trust.
He began by walking up the west coast of Scotland, moved to the top of England and is now heading down the east coast.
Jim stopped in Frinton before carrying on to Clacton, Jaywick, Walton, Colchester and Mersea.
He said: “I popped along to Love Your Feet in Frinton to get my feet done and Nicola was wonderful especially considering the feet I have after all this walking.
“As we were walking several people gave me cash donations. I was invited to speak at Frinton Rotary Club and they kindly donated £500 to my cause.”
In Colchester, Jim stayed with some Gurkhas who cooked him a beautiful Nepalese curry.
Money from the appeal will help Gurkhas who lost everything in the Nepal earthquake in 2015. To donate visit bit.ly/3COHC52.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here