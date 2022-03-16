A MAN who obstructed a train from using the railway has been ordered to pay a hefty fine.
Daniel Blundell, of North Road, Clacton, admitted causing obstruction of an engine or carriage using the railway by act on September 18 last year.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard how the 34-year-old trespassed at Colchester North Railway Station, in North Station Road, Colchester, during the crime.
Blundell was ordered to pay £500 in compensation.
