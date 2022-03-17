AN inspiring young boy for whom haircuts are scary and stressful is preparing to brave a trim in aid of children fighting cancer.

Bobby Barnett, 11, from Harwich, attends special needs school Shorefields, in Clacton, and has severe autism, sensory processing difficulties, ADHD, and global delay.

As a result of his conditions, he often struggles with day-to-do activities which many others take for granted or carry out without a second thought.

For Bobby, having a haircut, for example, can be a traumatic experience and it is something which he really finds difficulty to deal with.

Despite this, the determined schoolboy has decided to face his fears and have his lengthy brown locks chopped off in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The organisation makes wigs out of real hair donated by the public and then gives them to children and young people who have lost their own due to cancer.

Bobby’s mum, Tonia Barnett, 44, said: “Bobby really struggles with haircuts due to his autism and development delays.

“So, a local hairdresser, Laura, who also has children at my son’s school will be visiting him at school weekly to prepare him for his haircut.

“She is amazing and has a great understanding of children with disabilities and Bobby will be working hard with her along with his teachers to overcome his fear.

“His hair is now long enough to make a beautiful wig for a child that has lost their hair through cancer treatment.”

Tonia acknowledges Bobby might find the process of having his hair chopped off a daunting one, but she hopes he will one day look back fondly on the experience.

“I am immensely proud of my son, everyday life is a real struggle for him but he faces each day with a big smile and loves to sing and dance,” added Tonia.

“He is a brave and beautiful person and know he will be so, so proud of himself in the future and it will be fantastic for another child to benefit from Bobby’s lovely hair.”

To sponsor Bobby’s haircut and for more information visit tinyurl.com/36cdcmjc.