AN independent music studio has launched an inclusive new initiative with a view of encouraging more people to find their voice.
Black Cactus Studio, in Great Bromley, has recently kicked-off the Black Cactus Choir, which runs every Thursday between 8pm and 9pm at the nearby village hall.
The “fun and friendly” sessions, strictly for performers over the age of 16, tackle a range of genres, including everything from pop to musical theatre.
They are spearheaded by choir master Alex Charles, who is a classically trained musician and professional singer-songwriter and producer.
Alex said: “I founded Black Cactus Choir with the hope it will be a sociable, fun community choir for all to enjoy.
“No previous experience is needed, as long as you can hold a tune.”
Alex kick-started the choir after acquiring a studio space at Black Cactus Studio, which was founded by Clacton musician Alan Jones in 2020.
“When Alex suggested starting up a choir I thought it was a fantastic idea and he really is a true talent,” added Alan.
“The first sessions have already proved popular and hopefully they will continue to grow and help bring the community closer together.”
To find out more information visit facebook.com/blackcactuschoir.
