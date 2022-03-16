THE opening date of the new Haribo store coming to Essex has been revealed.
A new Haribo store was announced it was coming to Braintree Village back in January, and the opening date has now been revealed.
The store will be opening in the shopping village next Tuesday, March 22, at 10am.
Braintree Village has also announced that the first 50 customers to spend more than £10 in-store will receive an exclusive goody bag.
It will be the first and only Haribo store in Essex, with only seven across England.
In a previous statement, Managing Director of HARIBO UK Jon Hughes said: “We are thrilled to be starting the new year with a new store, opening at Braintree Village and creating several new jobs for the local area.
“Our investment in Braintree Village demonstrates our continued commitment to retail and supports our ambitious plan to extend our stores across the UK.
“HARIBO is all about sharing moments of childlike happiness, and our stores certainly do that! We can’t wait for shoppers to enjoy the experience of feeling like an excited kid in a sweet shop!”
