A BABY signing workshop is available for parents who want to introduce their children to the concept.

Sing and Sign Tendring and Colchester in partnership with Extra Support for Families will be running an introductory session at the Jaywick Resource Community Centre.

These classes are about helping babies and toddlers communicate whilst their speech is developing.

It supports natural gesturing like waving, clapping, pointing and nodding.

A spokesperson for Sing and Sign said: “Before a baby is developmentally ready to talk, you can help them to communicate through gesturing.

“They’ve otherwise got no way of telling you what they want or how they feel, which contributes to tantrums and frustration for you both.”

Classes are run by franchise owner Catherine Leighfield across Tendring and Colchester.

Catherine said: “I started my Sing and Sign journey with my eldest daughter Sophia when she was 8 months old.

“I’ll be honest, I had no idea what baby signing was all about but I was absolutely amazed at how quickly she picked it up and how engaged she was with classes.”

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, March 29, between 9.30am and 10.30am.

To book your place call Extra Support for Families on 01255 475001 and for more information on Sing and Sign visit bit.ly/3wdqWmG.