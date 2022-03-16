A NEW home care business has been launched to directly support another charity.

The new Radfield Home Care office has been established in partnership with St Helena Hospice to directly generate funds for the hospice.

Radfield Home Care in support of St Helena will provide a home care service in Clacton, Frinton and Colchester enabling people to live independently at home for as long as possible.

All of the profits raised from the home care service will be reinvested into running St Helena Hospice’s core services.

Brian Bolt, St Helena Hospice finance and commercial director, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Radfield Home Care to provide care and support promoting independence to the rapidly growing communities of people in Clacton, Frinton and Colchester.

Michelle Guest (left) and Sharnelle Wyatt (right) outside the Radfield Home Care in support of St Helena hospice

“Radfield has an excellent reputation for providing the highest standards of care and their core values align with those of St Helena.

“We believe the provision of high quality and accessible domiciliary care to help older people stay independent at home and remain connected to the things that matter most to them, is a natural fit with St Helena.

“The home care service will be run as a separate business from St Helena as we adopt the Radfield franchise model and well-established and respected name.

“This provides us with a reliable and increasing source of additional income to allow us to continue to grow our vital services for the benefit of patients and families facing dying, death and bereavement.”

Dr Hannah Mackechnie, director of Radfield Home Care, added: “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with an organisation as vital and respected as St Helena Hospice.

“The hospice is right at the heart of the community, offering exceptional services and we are privileged to be supporting their fantastic work.”

The opening of the new Radfield Home Care office will be celebrated with an official launch event on Thursday, March 24 from 4pm to 6pm at the office based at St Helena Hospice, Unit 1 & 4, The Atrium, Phoenix Square, Wyncolls Rd, Colchester, CO4 9AS.