TOP class pupils travelled more than 35,000 miles as part of a popular Street Tag game.

Pupils and their families have walked the distance – almost one-and-a-half times around the Earth’s equator – in the past three months.

The Street Tag physical activity game sees a number of virtual ‘check in’ points put up around the area, with people earning points for tagging in using the app and travelling between them in a physically active way.

Points can also be earned by completing online fitness classes.

In the latest season, which ran from October until February, school teams – which include pupils, parents and staff – travelled 35,277 miles.

Meanwhile those in the community leader boards covered 18,245 miles in the mid-October to early February season.

Top of the schools leader board was Rolph Primary School and Nursery, in Thorpe, with 3,553,730 points – winning themselves £100 for their Parent Teacher Association.

Holland Haven and St Osyth primary schools came second and third respectively with 2,841,845 points and 2,028,455 points, and bagging them £75 and £50 each.

Tendring Council introduced Street Tag as part of the Clacton 150 celebrations marking the town’s landmark anniversary, though the tags stretch across the district.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure, praised the children, their families and school staff for their continued efforts.

“A huge congratulations go to each and every one of the schools involved – especially the Rolph school community – for literally going the extra mile in Street Tag,” he said.

“It is a great effort by everyone, with people not only having fun and some healthy competition but keeping active and fit too – who knows what the next season will bring.”

Karen Jones, executive headteacher at Rolph Primary School, added: “Well done to everyone in our community who has been participating in Street Tag, and helped us to the top spot for this season.

“I have loved watching all of the points add up, and hope we can continue to keep pace and maybe win the next season too.”

Schools looking to get involved should email meenakshi@streettag.co.uk or fill an online form at streettag.co.uk/schools.