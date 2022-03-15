UNDERWATER cameras are to be installed at a pool in Clacton to help lifeguards keep swimmers safe.

Tendring Council has already installed cameras at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles following updated safety guidance for its pool.

The council will now be installing the underwater equipment at Clacton Leisure Centre’s pool.

The cameras provide a feed directly to the on-duty lifeguard giving them better visibility and means only one lifeguard will need to be poolside at quieter times.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “Making sure swimmers using our pools are safe is of the utmost importance to us, and why we took immediate action by installing this system at Dovercourt due to an issue identified there in 2019.

“Having been in operation for some time now in Dovercourt the benefits are clear, which is why we are now looking to install the same system at Clacton.

“We will consider it for Walton Lifestyles too although this needs further review due to the nature of the pool.

“I would like to remind pool users the cameras are purely to ensure bather safety, and are operated in line with our privacy policy.”

The system, which will cost £36,500, will be fully operational by June.