A BUSINESS owner whose shop has become one of Clacton’s main hubs for Ukraine donations says the support of the town so far has been “amazing”.
Sarah Magee, from Clacton Motorist Discount Ltd has regularly been receiving donations for Ukrainians who have fled to Moldova and Poland.
Everything from tin openers, baby formula, nappies, plasters, burn cream and sanitary products to batteries, torches and children’s items is required.
On Saturday, an impressive 50 volunteers turned up at the shop to haul a bulk load of vital aid into the company’s vans and trailers.
The boxes were then transported to one of five arctic lorries in Colchester and will soon be taken by Clacton charity TEECH to help the people of war-torn Ukraine.
Sarah said: “We’ve all seen the horrendous news so, like many, we are collecting specific donations that are being taken to Moldova,” added Sarah.
“The response has been phenomenal and on Saturday it was amazing – a human chain formed through our shop to the street – thanks to everyone who has donated.”
Sarah is now appealing for more volunteers to help her unload a hospital bus full of donations due to arrive at the shop at 6pm on Wednesday.
To find out how you can help call 01255 431638.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here